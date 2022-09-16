Queen Camilla Is Fulfilling Her Royal Duties and Grieving Queen Elizabeth — All with a Broken Toe

Despite the injury, the Queen Consort has been "getting on" with a whirlwind period of travel, ceremony and public mourning since the death of King Charles III's mother on September 8

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 01:24 PM
Camilla Queen Consort arrives at Cardiff Castle
Photo: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla is putting her best foot forward — despite nursing a broken toe — during a busy and emotional period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla, 75, reportedly sustained the injury before the monarch died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, making her husband the King. A day later, the new monarch officially named his wife, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, his Queen Consort.

Since then, it's been a whirlwind of travel and officially duties for the couple as King Charles begins his reign and mourns his mother.

Camilla has been in "quite a lot of pain," according to The Telegraph, which quotes a source who said she is "getting on" and has been "an absolute trouper."

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

Back in London, Charles, 73, and Camilla sat for the first time on thrones as king and queen consort during a meeting with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences at Westminster Hall on September 9.

A day later, King Charles and Queen Camilla held their first audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders, Buckingham Palace said in a statement September 10.

In between ceremonies to honor and mourn Queen Elizabeth and her historic 70-year reign, the new King and Queen have been on a four-nation tour of the United Kingdom, with stops in Scotland, England, Ireland and, on Friday, Wales, a country of particular significance to Charles, who spent most of his life as the Prince of Wales before his son William inherited the title.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in the Welsh capital city of Cardiff on Friday. They later received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, while the King is set to conduct audiences at Cardiff Castle and attend a reception for local charities with Camilla.

"We are doing our best," Camilla told a well-wisher Tuesday outside of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, where she and the king viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," King Charles said in his first address to the nation following the death of his mother. "In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

As hundreds of heads of state, royals and other political luminaries gather in London ahead of Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Charles and Camilla will be meeting with many of the world's leaders and other dignitaries for the first time as King and Queen Consort.

A London government source likened to packing "hundreds of state visits" into just a few days, according to The Times.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders. . The Royal Family/Twitter
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Hold Their First Audiences at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
HILLSBOROUGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: His Majesty King Charles III accompanied by the Queen Consort is greeted by members of the public including a woman with her pet corgi called Connie outside Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Ireland as They Continue U.K. Tour Following Queen's Death
King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Thrown Room inside St James's Palace in London
King Charles Officially Proclaimed Monarch in First-Ever Televised Ceremony
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
See the Moment Prime Minister Liz Truss Found Out News About Queen Elizabeth's Health
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L), Peter Phillips (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (obscured), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C), Zara Phillips (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral