Queen Camilla Steps Out at Ascot Racecourse to Award Winner of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

King Charles' horse, King's Lynn, which he inherited from Queen Elizabeth, finished 10th

By
Published on October 15, 2022 04:54 PM
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 15: Camilla, Queen Consort attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla is stepping out to honor Queen Elizabeth at one of the late monarch's favorite activities.

On Saturday, the new Queen Consort attended QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse. Camilla, 75, judged the Best Turned Out in the Parade Ring and presented the trophy to the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. During the event, she could be seen wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat from Bruce Oldfield, as well as a Philip Treacy hat, per Daily Mail.

Camilla presented QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame medals to Lady Cecil (who received the award on behalf of her late husband, Sir Henry Cecil) and retired jockey Willie Carson, who could be seen celebrating with his hands pointed to the sky.

Camilla, Queen Consort watches the horses in the Parade Ring at the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse together with Sir John Warren Sir Francis Brooke, His Majesty's Representative
Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla also had the opportunity to watch the horse King's Lynn compete in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, however, it only finished in 10th place. The racehorse belongs to King Charles III after he inherited the animals that belonged to his mother, who died on Sept. 8.

At the event, Camilla spoke with John Warren, the King's racing manager and Sir Francis Brooke, the Queen's representative at Ascot.

Earlier this month, the horse Just Fine made history as the first winner for King Charles since he became monarch.

Camilla Queen Consort presents trophies QIPCO British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, UK - 15 Oct 2022
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"I'm delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner, and they'll be delighted," said Warren, according to BBC.

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a lifelong love of horses and was riding as recently as June of this year.

After developing an interest in horses as a child, Queen Elizabeth inherited the breeding and racing stock of her late father, King George VI. The Queen enjoyed numerous wins with her racehorses over the years, earning the Champion Owner title in British flat racing in 1954 and 1957, according to Racing Post. This honor goes to the owner whose horses have won the most prize money during a season.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>
Queen Elizabeth. Getty

In an emotional scene on her funeral day, Queen Elizabeth's beloved pony Emma watched the funeral procession at Windsor Castle, standing to the side with head groom Terry Pendry as the coffin passed. In a tear-jerking touch, equerries placed what appeared to be one of the Queen's go-to riding headscarves on the pony's saddle.

On Oct. 10, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the horse, whose full name is Carlton Lima Emma, with an update.

"For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle during Her Majesty's private time," Buckingham Palace wrote, sharing a portrait of the bridled pony standing quietly. "Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."

