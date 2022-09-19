Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla is mourning her mother-in-law.

The Queen Consort, 75, was somber as she arrived Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London.

Several members of the royal family walked with Camilla's husband, King Charles III, for the procession from Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners have visited in recent days to pay their respects to the late Queen, to Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral.

Camilla arrived at the event with Kate Middleton and her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Also in attendance are Camilla's own children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, from her previous marriage.

The Queen Consort wore a traditional black outfit to mourn, coupled with Queen Victoria's striking Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch.

BBC America

The day after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, King Charles announced that Camilla would be Queen Consort in his first speech as monarch, echoing the expressed wish made by Queen Elizabeth earlier this year for Camilla to have the title.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," said the King during his speech, which was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

Despite nursing a broken toe, Camilla has been by her husband's side in the past week as they visited the four countries that make up the U.K., carried out official duties and mourned the Queen.

BBC America

Just before 11 a.m. local time, the Royal Standard-draped coffin reached the abbey, as bearers lifted it from the carriage and into the ancient church, which swelled with over 2,000 people. Diplomats, dignitaries, and other political luminaries have traveled in from around the world for the somber event.

Inside, a service was led by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

The Last Post, the traditional bugle call of the British infantry, will ring out at 11:55 a.m., before a two-minute silence is observed across the U.K. Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service is set to conclude at noon.

From there, the coffin will process 1 ½ miles to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in central London and leave the capital city in the State Hearse. Members of the royal family are again expected to walk behind during this time.

The coffin will be taken west to Windsor, where the next procession will begin around 3:06 p.m.

St. George's Chapel. Getty

Around 3:40 p.m., King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the family will join the coffin's third and final journey, set to reach St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at about 3:52 p.m.

More than 800 people are expected to attend the Queen's committal service there, and the event will have a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Alamy

The guests present at Westminster Abbey will not follow for the ceremony at Windsor. Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best: her personal staff and those who worked on her estates. Her personal piper will also play a lament in her honor.

When the service wraps, the Queen's family members will retire to Windsor Castle for a quiet reception. The ceremonies end around 7:30 p.m., when Queen Elizabeth is privately interred in St. George's Chapel.

There, she will be buried beside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.