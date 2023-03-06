Queen Camilla Wows 'Antiques Roadshow' Expert with Royal Collection Artifact: 'Just a Treasure'

Queen Camilla reached deep into the royal archive to bring something special to Antiques Roadshow.

The Queen Consort, 75, appeared on the latest episode of the long-running BBC TV show, which aired Sunday night. BBC News reports that the episode was filmed last summer, before the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.

Queen Camilla joined host Fiona Bruce at the Eden Project in Cornwall, an especially poignant place for the royal. The Eden Project is the organization behind The Big Lunch, an annual event encouraging people across the U.K. to share a meal with neighbors to boost community spirit and reduce loneliness. A national Big Jubilee Lunch was held during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and plans are in motion for a similar Coronation Big Lunch during Charles and Camilla's May coronation weekend.

Queen Camilla was also still known as the Duchess of Cornwall when the Antiques Roadshow episode was filmed, a title that has since passed to Kate Middleton.

As seen in a snippet of the Antiques Roadshow episode, Bruce asked Queen Camilla if she regularly tuned into the program.

"I've watched forever and ever and ever. It's my Sunday evening treat," the Queen Consort revealed.

Presenting an antique for inspection, Queen Camilla unveiled a snuffbox from the Royal Collection, which impressed Roadshow silver expert Duncan Campbell with its rich history.

"I wanted to bring along something that was associated with Cornwall," Camilla explained. "And of course, it doesn't exist now, but in those days there was a silver mine here. A real duchy, just 40 minutes away. And this was the result of the duchy," she said of the ornamental box, which was "given to a forbearer of my husband."

"The inside's beautifully gilded, like the day it was made," Campbell said, noting that the snuffbox is one of a few things John Northam made for the Prince Regent, King George IV, between 1800 and 1820.

"He was a hugely skillful craftsman and an extraordinary man. His output was small, but obviously, he had the good commissions," the expert said of Northam. "And this is just a treasure."

L: Caption . PHOTO: R: Caption . PHOTO:

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"In all my years in silver, it's the first bit of silver I've ever seen that's made out of English silver," Campbell added, which brought a smile to Camilla's face.

"I suppose we're not known for our silver, are we?" she joked.

Much like Queen Camilla's Antiques Roadshow cameo, King Charles also joined a popular BBC TV show with historic interest before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Last October, The Repair Shop released a special episode where Charles saw the impeccable restoration of two royal items of his choosing: an 18th-century clock and a ceramic piece from Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.