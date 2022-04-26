"You go for a treatment and you come home and cry," Queen Azizah told The Telegraph of her fertility journey

Queen Azizah of Malaysia Reveals She Underwent 16 Rounds of IVF Before Becoming Pregnant

The incoming 16th King of Malaysia, the sixth Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, salutes beside Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Al-Marhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, while Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) observes during the welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on January 31, 2019.

The incoming 16th King of Malaysia, the sixth Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, salutes beside Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Al-Marhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, while Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) observes during the welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on January 31, 2019.

Queen Azizah of Malaysia's journey to motherhood has inspired her to help others.

After marrying King Abdullah of Malaysia in 1986, Queen Azizah underwent many rounds of IVF before becoming pregnant with her eldest son in 1995.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had 16 rounds of IVF, and on the 17th I succeeded," she told The Telegraph. "I never thought I'd go on to have five more [children], including twins."

She went on to set up the Tunku Azizah Fertility Foundation to help fund fertility treatments in 2004.

"My foundation sponsors treatment for poor and middle-income couples," she said. "I know how much it costs, and the emotional struggle people go through. You go for a treatment and you come home and cry."

Queen Azizah, 61, continued, "We are Asian and we don't share our problems. But I decided it was time we started talking about it, and doing something about it."

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah of Malaysia arrive to attend the Enthronement Ceremony Of Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. King Abdullah and Queen Azizah | Credit: Carl Court/Getty

Queen Azizah's husband, King Abdullah, was installed as king in 2019, a position he will hold until 2024 due to Malaysia's system of rotating monarchs every five years.

The royal explained, "There are nine royal households in Malaysia. We take it in turns, for five years each. So now I have to observe protocol, but when I was just a crown princess, I'd go everywhere, to conferences, to see the Girl Guides, to the UN, with just one guy to accompany me."

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia attend The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 13, 2019 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade at the end of each term marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. King Abdullah and Queen Azizah | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The couple has four sons and two daughters, all of whom attended prestigious schools in England.

"One wants to be an accountant, one wants to join the police," she said. "I just want them all to work, to be exposed to real life, to know what it's like for other people."

Their oldest son, 26-year-old Prince Regent of Pahang Hassanal, attended Sandhurst, the same Royal Military College where Prince Harry had his training to be an Officer Cadet.

According to his mom, Prince Regent of Pahang Hassanal is passionate about conservation — just like Prince Harry and Prince William.