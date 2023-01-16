Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece wore a poignant piece of jewelry to the funeral of her late husband King Constantine II.

The Queen, 76, led the group of mourners who gathered for the funeral of King Constantine, who died last Tuesday at age 82. Constantine had reportedly suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and died of a stroke after being hospitalized for breathing problems, according to The Guardian.

The King was laid to rest in Athens on Monday, where his widow wore the same diamond cross necklace she debuted on their wedding day. Constantine married then-Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark in September 1964, and the royals celebrated their 58th-anniversary last fall.

Constantine became King in 1964 at age 23 following the death of his father King Paul and married then-Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark months later.

Constantine, who won a gold medal in sailing for his country at the 1960 Olympics, acceded the throne weeks after a vote gave control to the Center Union party over the conservatives, the Associated Press reported. Constantine later had a falling out with Prime Minister George Papandreou over control of the armed forces that led to a coup in 1967, driving him and his family to flee to Rome.

The Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973, but Constantine continued to use royal titles for himself and his family members. He lived most of his years in exile in Hampstead Garden Suburb in London, returning to live in Greece in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Queen Anne-Marie, their five children — Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos — and nine grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

In the ever-connected European royal family tree, Prince Philip was first cousins with King Constantine, and Princess Anne (pictured below left) served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Queen Anne-Marie. Princess Anne, 73, attended Constantine's funeral in Athens on Monday, standing in for her brother King Charles III. Likewise, Lady Gabriella Windsor was at the solemn service in Prince William's stead.

It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close friends and aides to funerals on their behalf. The late Queen Elizabeth only rarely attended funerals. King Charles appears to be following the same custom and sending a family member instead.

Constantine's funeral was somewhat of a reunion for world royals. Prince Albert of Monaco was among the mourners joining royals from all over Europe paying tribute to Constantine. King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were also in attendance, as was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the late King's sister-in-law.

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were among the congregation along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.