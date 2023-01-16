Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece symbolically wore the glittering cross from her royal wedding in 1964

Published on January 16, 2023 01:16 PM
King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne Marie pose for photos on their wedding day in Athens on September 18, 1964. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Steen JACOBSEN / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by STEEN JACOBSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images); ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 16: Queen Anne Marie of Greece attends the funeral of former King Constantine II of Greece on January 16, 2023 in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Photo: STEEN JACOBSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece wore a poignant piece of jewelry to the funeral of her late husband King Constantine II.

The Queen, 76, led the group of mourners who gathered for the funeral of King Constantine, who died last Tuesday at age 82. Constantine had reportedly suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and died of a stroke after being hospitalized for breathing problems, according to The Guardian.

The King was laid to rest in Athens on Monday, where his widow wore the same diamond cross necklace she debuted on their wedding day. Constantine married then-Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark in September 1964, and the royals celebrated their 58th-anniversary last fall.

Constantine became King in 1964 at age 23 following the death of his father King Paul and married then-Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark months later.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Historia/Shutterstock (7665159cw) Wedding at the Athens Metropolitan Basilica of the Annunciation of Eighteen Year Old Princess Anne-marie of Denmark and Twenty-four Year Old King Constantine of Greece the Ceremony Was Presided Over by Archbishop Chryssostomos Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a> Duke of Edinburgh Represented the Queen and Princess Anne Was Bridesmaid 1964 Historical Collection 87
Historia/Shutterstock

Constantine, who won a gold medal in sailing for his country at the 1960 Olympics, acceded the throne weeks after a vote gave control to the Center Union party over the conservatives, the Associated Press reported. Constantine later had a falling out with Prime Minister George Papandreou over control of the armed forces that led to a coup in 1967, driving him and his family to flee to Rome.

The Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973, but Constantine continued to use royal titles for himself and his family members. He lived most of his years in exile in Hampstead Garden Suburb in London, returning to live in Greece in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Queen Anne-Marie, their five children — Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos — and nine grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 16: General view of the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece on January 16, 2023 in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Nikolas Kominis - Pool/Getty Images )
Nikolas Kominis - Pool/Getty

In the ever-connected European royal family tree, Prince Philip was first cousins with King Constantine, and Princess Anne (pictured below left) served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Queen Anne-Marie. Princess Anne, 73, attended Constantine's funeral in Athens on Monday, standing in for her brother King Charles III. Likewise, Lady Gabriella Windsor was at the solemn service in Prince William's stead.

King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne Marie on their wedding day in Athens on September 18, 1964 pose for photos with bridal maids (front), King Frederik IX of Denmark (second row, L), Queen Ingrid of Denmark (2ndL), Queen Frederica of Greece (3rdR), King Gustav VI of Sweden (2ndR), and Crown Princess Margrethe of Denmark (back row L), Juan Carlos (back row, 2ndR) and Sophia of Greece and Denmark (back row, C). - Denmark OUT
VAGN HANSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Gett

It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close friends and aides to funerals on their behalf. The late Queen Elizabeth only rarely attended funerals. King Charles appears to be following the same custom and sending a family member instead.

ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 16: Former Queen Anne Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece attend the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens on January 16, 2023 in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Nikolas Kominis - Pool/Getty Images )
Nikolas Kominis - Pool/Getty

Constantine's funeral was somewhat of a reunion for world royals. Prince Albert of Monaco was among the mourners joining royals from all over Europe paying tribute to Constantine. King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were also in attendance, as was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the late King's sister-in-law.

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were among the congregation along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

