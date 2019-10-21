Queen and Princess Margaret’s Rivalry and Prince Charles’ Struggle Teased in The Crown Trailer

The same Queen is on the throne — but the times (and the cast!) are changing.

Netflix released a full-length trailer for season 3 of The Crown on Monday, giving fans their first extended look at the royal family during the 1960s. Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s classic “The Times They Are A-Changin,’ ” Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy and adapts to a more turbulent world.

“The country is bankrupt. Our national security is in tatters…This is no longer peace time,” a voiceover narrates.

And the monarch wonders of her part in it all. “This country was still great when I came to throne,” she laments. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Colman’s Queen Elizabeth also has to manage rocky relationships within her own family. Her son and heir Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, struggles to find his voice as well as balance his royal commitments with falling in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“Am I listened to in this family? Am I seen for who and what I am? No,” Charles says in a heated discussion with his mother.

He’s also advised “never turn your back on true love” and to “watch out for your family.” When Charles responds, “They mean well,” he’s told, “No, they don’t.”

Tensions are also rising between the Queen and her younger sister Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham-Carter.

“Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act,” Margaret says.

The third season, which spans 1964 to 1977, also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 3 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 17.