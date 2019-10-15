Queen and Future Queen! Monarch and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Team Up for Rare Joint Outing

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are teaming up for a special anniversary.

The 93-year-old monarch and her daughter-in-law, 72, attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to mark 750 years since Edward the Confessor’s original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III. The new Gothic Abbey was consecrated on Oct. 13, 1269.

Although Queen Elizabeth is known for her eye-catching bright ensembles, she opted for a neutral coat and matching wide-brimmed hat — but still stuck to her signature style with hot pink details. She accessorized with a black version of her trusty handbag by Launer London and a flower brooch.

Meanwhile, Camilla opted for a light blue outfit complete with a whimsical headpiece. And the women matched in their choice of jewelry — both chose pearl necklaces!

The Queen and Camilla were met by the Very Reverent Dr. John Hall, Dean of Westminster, before heading to their seats in the South Lantern. They watched as a bouquet of roses was laid at the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor on behalf of the monarch, and treasures from the Abbey including a fragment of the shroud from the shrine of St. Edward the Confessor was laid on the High Altar.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Camilla received posies as they left the landmark.

Westminster Abbey is a special place in the royal family. In addition to serving as the location for Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal wedding in 2011, it was also where Queen Elizabeth had her coronation in 1953.

It’s rare for the Queen and Camilla to step out without Prince Charles, the monarch’s eldest son and Camilla’s husband of 14 years.

However, the monarch has been showing the future queens the royal ropes. In March, Kate joined Queen Elizabeth at King’s College’s Strand campus for their first-ever joint outing. (When the duo departed, they sat side-by-side in the backseat of a car and sweetly shared a blue blanket to cover their laps!)