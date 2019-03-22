Priyanka Chopra Says It's 'Not True' She's Mad at Meghan Markle After Missing Her Baby Shower

Priyanka Chopra is shutting down rumors of a feud with longtime friend Meghan Markle.

After the Duchess of Sussex didn’t attend the Quantico star’s multiple wedding celebrations to Nick Jonas, Chopra was missing from the star-studded guest list at Meghan’s New York City baby shower – sparking rumors of a rift between the pals.

Chopra appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday and addressed the speculation when a caller asked about the relationship.

“Are the rumors true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?” the caller asked.

Cohen then chimed in, “They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her!”

“Oh my god,” Chopra replied. “No, it’s not true.”

Chopra’s friendship with the Duchess of Sussex dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Chopra even made Meghan’s now-defunct Instagram page, when the former Suits star shared a photo of the duo after they caught a performance of Hamilton on Broadway.

Chopra was also one of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for Meghan and Harry’s fairy tale royal wedding on May 19.

The following day, the actress praised Meghan with a sweet message on Instagram.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the wedding. “That happened today.”

“You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately,” she added.

Although Meghan moved across the pond to be with her husband and take on the duties of a full-fledged member of the royal family, Chopra previously shared that the distance hasn’t affected their bond.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told PEOPLE in July. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Chopra’s wedding to Jonas also came at a busy time – when Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their first child.

Meghan also wasn’t in attendance at friend Serena Williams’ nuptials to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last November. But her absence likely had to do with the fact that she was getting ready to share her own big news with the world. Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced just days later on November 27. Williams attended Meghan’s royal wedding in May, and the two couples spent time together over the summer at Harry’s polo match in Ascot.