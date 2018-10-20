Priyanka Chopra is speaking out on her friend Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy — and the actress couldn’t be more excited for the expecting mama-to-be!

“I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively on Friday at JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

“I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life,” said Chopra, “and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be.”

Chopra, 36, and Markle, 37, have been close for several years. In May, the Quantico star traveled to England to witness Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry at the couple’s royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Phil Noble/PA Images via Getty Images

Last month, Chopra told PEOPLE that Markle is “doing amazing” after taking on the role as the Duchess of Sussex.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she said. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Earlier this week, Chopra tiptoed around the topic of Markle’s pregnancy, telling E! News, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’ ”

And Chopra’s fiancé Nick Jonas seems excited about the prospect of starting a family!

“[Having a family of my own] is the goal,” he told Cosmopolitan in August. “It’s definitely something that I hope will happen.”