Priyanka Chopra has royal baby fever!

When asked how she’s feeling about pal Meghan Markle‘s recent pregnancy announcement, Chopra told E! News: “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!'”

The Quantico star got engaged to boyfriend Nick Jonas in July after he proposed to her on her 36th birthday in London. Shortly after the engagement news, Jonas and his parents flew to India to meet Chopra’s family.

The two celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a party in Mumbai that was attended by their respective families and many from her Bollywood circle.

“Everything’s going really, really well with Priyanka,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Nick will do what he wants to do.”

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” the insider said. “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

The actress, who attended the Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May, has been friends with Meghan since 2016, after the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner.

WATCH: Nick Jonas’ Mom Jokes About Her ‘Lack of Dance Skills’ in Video from Son’s Engagement Party

“We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

And, they keep in touch, even when they’re in different parts of the world.

“She’s doing amazing,” Chopra told PEOPLE about Meghan after the royal wedding. “It’s so nice to see.”

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she said. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”