Priyanka Chopra Says New Mom Meghan Markle (AKA 'Megs') Was 'Always Meant for Big Things'

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Meghan Markle‘s international impact doesn’t come as much of a surprise to pal Priyanka Chopra.

The Isn’t It Romantic star graces the August cover of Elle UK, where she revealed her cute nickname for the Duchess of Sussex while gushing about her status as a global role model.

“Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

She added, “By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [son Archie was born on May 6] — it’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle/Instagram

Last month, Chopra — who recently shut down reports that she and Meghan were feuding — addressed the negative commentary surrounding Meghan since marrying into the royal family in an interview with The Sunday Times, and said much of it is due to her biracial heritage.

“I’ve seen that, and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” Chopra, 36, said. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

She continued to praise her friend, explaining that the former Suits star, 37, remains just as grounded as she was before she wed Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick,” Chopra said. “Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”

Image zoom Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra attend Meghan Markle's royal wedding James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Chopra’s friendship with the Duchess of Sussex dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

The star even made Meghan’s now-defunct Instagram page, when the royal shared a photo of the duo after they caught a performance of Hamilton on Broadway.

Chopra was also one of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for Meghan and Harry’s fairy tale royal wedding on May 19.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra in Elle UK Courtesy ELLE UK/Marcin Kempski

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra in Elle UK Courtesy ELLE UK/Marcin Kempski

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Meghan moved across the pond to be with her husband and take on the duties of a full-fledged member of the royal family, Chopra previously shared that the distance hasn’t affected their bond.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told PEOPLE in July 2018. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra in Elle UK

In fact, Chopra and new husband Nick Jonas may be closer than ever to Meghan and Prince Harry in the near future.

“Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point,” the Quantico star told Elle UK. “Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.”

The August issue of Elle UK is on sale from Thursday, July 4.