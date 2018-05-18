Priyanka Chopra has been very open about being “stressed out about [wearing] a small hat” to the royal wedding, but now that she’s visited iconic British fascinator designer Philip Treacy’s studio to pick out her design, Meghan Markle’s close friend is starting to get more excited about sporting the traditional accessory.

“Ohhhh, now I get it !!” the Quantico actress, 35, captioned an Instagram story video inside the studio filled with fascinator designs.

Chopra was spotted landing in London ahead of Saturday’s royal wedding wearing a plaid pantsuit, a pair of polarizing tiny sunglasses and denim ankle-strap Malone Souliers pumps.

The actress’ go-to makeup artist Patrick Ta also shared an Instagram photo after he landed in London today, hinting that he will likely create Chopra’s makeup look for the royal festivities.

Just two weeks before the wedding, Chopra revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she still hadn’t even figured out what dress she would be wearing to the highly anticipated event.

“I haven’t even been fitted yet. I have an idea [what it’s going to be],” she revealed to Cohen during the After Show. “I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?”

Last month, Chopra told PEOPLE that the last thing she Googled was in fact the definition of a fascinator.

“I have to wear a hat at this thing I’m going to soon and a friend of mine recommended a fascinator and I didn’t know what that meant,” she shared in a video interview. “So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?’”

“Apparently it’s one of those small little hats that fits your head,” she added.

The royal wedding will mark the first time Chopra has spent time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a couple, and she said she’s excited to see her friend to explore and utilize her new platform for good.

“She’s just a really real girl,” Chopra told PEOPLE Now. “She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”