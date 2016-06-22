Princess Power! Beatrice and Eugenie (and Mom Sarah Ferguson!) Lend 'Royal Graffiti' to New Painting

Princesses who paint – with a purpose!

Royal sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice teamed with British artist Teddy M for a new painting, “Royal Love,” to support a cause close to their hearts.

The princesses’ mom, Sarah, Duchess of York, also lent a hand to the artwork, which benefits Children in Crisis, a U.K.-based charity that aims to improve education for some of the world’s poorest kids.

The royal women contributed their own artistic touches to the painting, which was done outside the family’s Royal Lodge estate in Berkshire.

“We all laughed and joked and painted on the lawn of the historic and beautiful Royal Lodge,” Teddy M tells PEOPLE. “The Queen grew up there, and there’s some amazing archival footage of royal life at the Lodge. So it was fantastic to be creating this artwork there too.”

“When I laid the painting on the lawn and the princesses asked what I had in mind, I just asked them to imagine the blue background was a ‘wall’ and to add their thoughts and feelings about the heart and word love,” says the artist. “I loved how they then used paint markers to add their own graffiti.”

Eugenie, whose touches include the word “YOLO!” on the right-hand side of the painting, “is very knowledgeable about art,” he adds. “We discovered we have a mutual love for the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“The Duchess is an incredibly quick and sharp-minded woman and hugely artistic too. Her graffiti across the top of the painting gives you an idea.”

The painting, which will be on display in London at the Masterpiece Fair from June 30 to July 6, will be auctioned at a special Children in Crisis benefit on June 30. Anybody interested in placing a bid should contact the charity via their website.