Royal in Camo! See Princess Victoria of Sweden Suit Up to Visit the Armed Forces

Princess Victoria
Astrid Emilia Amtén/The Armed Forces
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
January 10, 2019 01:42 PM

Crown Princess Victoria traded tiaras for camouflage during her latest outing.

The heir to the Swedish throne, 41, looked the part when she visited the Life Guard in Kungsängen on Wednesday. Victoria wore a green camo suit featuring the Swedish flag on the sleeve along with a military beret.

The royal mom of two learned about the 13th security battalion, a part of the Swedish Armed Forces focused on discovering and combating security-threatening activities, both nationally and internationally.  She received a demonstration of how the Armed Forces use dogs and even tested a Robot 57, a lightweight armored defense robot simulator.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Princess Victoria
Petter Persson/The Swedish Armed Forces
Princess Victoria
Astrid Emilia Amtén/The Armed Forces

Although it’s not rare to see Princess Victoria in a tiara and ballgown – like the pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci gown with an oversized bow in the back dress she wore 23 years after her mother, Queen Silvia – she’s game for anything, including ski wear.

Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel, and their children – Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2 – recently took to the slopes for a ski day. The entire family bundled up for the winter activity, sporting helmets and googles as they showed off their moves.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.