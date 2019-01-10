Royal in Camo! See Princess Victoria of Sweden Suit Up to Visit the Armed Forces

Crown Princess Victoria traded tiaras for camouflage during her latest outing.

The heir to the Swedish throne, 41, looked the part when she visited the Life Guard in Kungsängen on Wednesday. Victoria wore a green camo suit featuring the Swedish flag on the sleeve along with a military beret.

The royal mom of two learned about the 13th security battalion, a part of the Swedish Armed Forces focused on discovering and combating security-threatening activities, both nationally and internationally. She received a demonstration of how the Armed Forces use dogs and even tested a Robot 57, a lightweight armored defense robot simulator.

Princess Victoria Petter Persson/The Swedish Armed Forces

Princess Victoria Astrid Emilia Amtén/The Armed Forces

Although it’s not rare to see Princess Victoria in a tiara and ballgown – like the pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci gown with an oversized bow in the back dress she wore 23 years after her mother, Queen Silvia – she’s game for anything, including ski wear.

Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel, and their children – Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2 – recently took to the slopes for a ski day. The entire family bundled up for the winter activity, sporting helmets and googles as they showed off their moves.