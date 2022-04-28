Princess Victoria of Sweden Surprises in Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Latest Outing

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden just had another memorable style moment.

The eldest daughter of King Carl Gustaf presented the Crafoord Prize during a ceremony held at Lund University on Wednesday, sporting an off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion. The black top and patterned skirt were broken up by a statement belt, and Victoria carried a red clutch for an extra pop of color.

The neckline appears to be a recent favorite of Princess Victoria's. When the Swedish royal family released stunning new portraits recently, she appeared in an off-the-shoulder ballgown, topped with the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara.

Princess Victoria also opted for a red dress with a similar neckline for a gala dinner at Stockholm Palace earlier this month. For the elegant evening, she completed her ensemble with a statement necklace (Queen Josefina's Diamond Stomacher Necklace) and Crown Princess Margaret's Laurel Wreath Tiara. This tiara was made by Boucheron around 1905 — and can also be worn as a necklace.

Princess Victoria, 44, knows how to make a style statement, but she's also known to do it on a budget.

For her 10-year wedding anniversary portrait, Victoria chose a tulle dress from the Swedish high street brand H&M.

The dark blue ruffled tulle dress, part of H&M's environmentally-friendly Conscious Collection, retailed for $305 (it's no longer available) and is entirely made from recycled polyester. With a grosgrain waistband and a deep V-neck back, the dress was lined in organza made from RENU polyester, made using raw material extracted from used fabric.

