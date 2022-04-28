Princess Victoria of Sweden Surprises in Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Latest Outing
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden just had another memorable style moment.
The eldest daughter of King Carl Gustaf presented the Crafoord Prize during a ceremony held at Lund University on Wednesday, sporting an off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion. The black top and patterned skirt were broken up by a statement belt, and Victoria carried a red clutch for an extra pop of color.
The neckline appears to be a recent favorite of Princess Victoria's. When the Swedish royal family released stunning new portraits recently, she appeared in an off-the-shoulder ballgown, topped with the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara.
Princess Victoria also opted for a red dress with a similar neckline for a gala dinner at Stockholm Palace earlier this month. For the elegant evening, she completed her ensemble with a statement necklace (Queen Josefina's Diamond Stomacher Necklace) and Crown Princess Margaret's Laurel Wreath Tiara. This tiara was made by Boucheron around 1905 — and can also be worn as a necklace.
Meghan Markle is also famously a fan of the boatneck style, even choosing the style for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
Princess Victoria, 44, knows how to make a style statement, but she's also known to do it on a budget.
For her 10-year wedding anniversary portrait, Victoria chose a tulle dress from the Swedish high street brand H&M.
The dark blue ruffled tulle dress, part of H&M's environmentally-friendly Conscious Collection, retailed for $305 (it's no longer available) and is entirely made from recycled polyester. With a grosgrain waistband and a deep V-neck back, the dress was lined in organza made from RENU polyester, made using raw material extracted from used fabric.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Princess Victoria has also been known to recycle her outfits...and sometimes even borrow from her mother's royal closet! During a 2017 visit to Japan, Victoria wore a navy blue dress with red polka dots, striped sleeves and a bow detail at the neck that Queen Silvia wore as early as 1978 — just a year after Victoria was born.