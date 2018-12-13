Sweden's Young Royals Celebrate St. Lucia's Day – and Princess Victoria Got Behind the Camera!

Christmas celebrations are underway for the Swedish royals, and Princess Victoria was there to capture the special moment.

The official Instagram for the royal family shared photos of Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2, dressed up for St. Lucia’s Day. The Dec. 13 holiday honors a young girl who would secretly bring food to persecuted Christians. According to the story, St. Lucia would wear candles on her head so she had both her hands free to carry the goods, like the crown with candles (don’t worry – they’re electric!) that Princess Estelle wore in the shots. She completed her outfit with a white dress tied with a red sash and carried a basket of goodies.

Her little brother also got in the spirit by carrying a star and wearing a pointed hat featuring three gold stars.

The cute snaps were taken by their mom, Princess Victoria herself! The Instagram post made sure to give the heir to the Swedish throne proper image credit.

Princess Victoria previously showed off her photography skills when the palace released snaps from the Swedish royal family’s summer – and once again, her adorable children were the subjects. She captured sweet shots of her daughter bonding with a miniature horse as well as a cute photo of the siblings sharing a giant hug. Victoria also snapped her husband and children during a nature walk in the woods.

She’s not the only royal who loves getting behind the camera. Kate Middleton, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, has also flexed her artistic skills by taking photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.