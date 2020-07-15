The future queen's birthday is usually marked by her greeting members of the public before watching a concert in her honor

Princess Victoria of Sweden's birthday celebrations looked very different this year.

The future queen turned 43 on Wednesday with a scaled-down twist on the normal festivities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Victoria's birthday is usually marked by her greeting members of the public before taking a carriage ride to the nearby Borgholm Castle to watch a concert in her honor. It's typically a family celebration where she's joined by her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as her sister Princess Madeleine, who now resides in Florida.

This year, Princess Victoria was joined by her husband, Prince Daniel, and two children, 8-year-old Princess Estelle and 4-year-old Prince Oscar, for a family photo in the garden of the summer palace Solliden on the island of Öland. The heir chose a beautiful tiered white dressed with long sleeves and wore her hair tied back in a low bun.

Princess Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip, and his wife, Princess Sofia, were still able to attend a mini concert, but they were conscious of social distancing guidelines. The two families posed for a photo with plenty of space between them.

Distance was also implemented at the concert, with chairs spaced apart and families seated together. Despite the intimate nature of the show, starring Ann Sofie von Otter and Linnéa Henriksson, the royals had a great time singing along to songs — especially Princess Estelle, who excitedly bopped in her seats as she confidently sang the lyrics. Everyone gathered also clapped along to an funky version of "Happy Birthday."

Princess Victoria did continue the tradition of awarding the Victoria Prize, handed out each year on her birthday to mark a sporting accomplishment. Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis was this year's winner, and he had the exclusive seat beside the future monarch during the show with his family behind him.

Princess Victoria's Name Day celebrations, a military parade open to the public which usually take place in March, were canceled this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

