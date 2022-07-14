Princess Victoria of Sweden Celebrates Her 45th Birthday with a Royal Carriage Ride
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is celebrating her birthday with a horse-drawn carriage ride straight out of a fairy tale.
The eldest daughter and heir of King Carl XVI Gustaf turned 45 on Wednesday. To mark the special occasion, Princess Victoria stepped out at the Swedish royal family's summer residence of Solliden Palace with husband Prince Daniel and their two children: Princess Estelle, 10, and Prince Oscar, 6.
After hearing a children's choir perform, the family loaded into a carriage to travel in a horse procession through Borgholm.
The birthday celebrations will continue at Borgholms Castle with Princess Victoria's family members, including brother Prince Carl Philip and sister Princess Madeleine.
During the festivities, Princess Victoria awards the Victoria Scholarship. This year's scholarship recipient is alpine skier Ebba Årsjö, who won two gold medals in alpine combination and slalom as well as bronze in downhill at the Paralympics in Beijing.
The evening will end with a concert featuring performers Tomas Ledin, Tove Styrke, Janice, Victor Leksell and Jonathan Johansson.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
In honor of Princess Victoria's birthday, the palace also released a brand new portrait of the royal. In the snap by Linda Broström, Victoria wears a pink and white patterned dress with pearl accessories and her hair swept into an elegant updo.