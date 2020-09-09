Last year, Princess Victoria set out to hike in all 25 provinces of Sweden

Princess Victoria of Sweden Swaps Her Tiara for a Yankees Baseball Cap in Her Most Casual Look Yet

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden traded her ballgowns and tiaras for flannel and a baseball cap for her latest adventure.

The future queen and her husband, Prince Daniel, shared photos from a weekend hike in the mountains of Sweden on Instagram. In a sweet shot of the couple, Princess Victoria shows off her sporty side in a New York Yankees hat, blue flannel shirt and hiking books. However, she does add a touch of glam with her red nail polish.

In a second shot from their walk in the Jämtland Triangle, Princess Victoria wears a large backpack as she crouches down to take a drink from a stream.

The socially distant activity highlighted the Swedish Tourist Association's work to spread knowledge and accessibility about the country's wildlife areas.

This isn't the first time Princess Victoria, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in July with a scaled-down celebration, has strapped on her hiking boots. Last year, the royal set out to hike in all 25 provinces of Sweden, capping off the final leg with sister-in-law Princess Sofia. The last hike took place in Dalarna, where Sofia spent her childhood.

Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip, Victoria's younger brother, have spent the summer with their two sons showing that you don't have to venture far for some fun — and documenting it all on Instagram.