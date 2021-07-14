The daughter is King Carl Gustaf is set to become Sweden's next monarch

Princess Victoria of Sweden Celebrates 44th Birthday with Family Portraits and an Outdoor Concert!

Happy birthday, Princess Victoria of Sweden!

The daughter and heir of King Carl XVI Gustaf turned 44 on Wednesday, marking the day with her family. In new portraits, Princess Victoria matches with daughter Princess Estelle and son Prince Oscar in white outfits, while her husband Prince Daniel looks sharp in a navy blazer.

Like most years, Crown Princess Victoria celebrated the day at Solliden Palace on the island of Öland. However, public elements of Victoriadagen (Victoria Day in Swedish) were canceled for the second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, Princess Victoria and her family are greeted by a crowd on the lawn of Solliden, who sing the royal "Happy Birthday" then join the king in offering Victoria four "hurras." Princess Victoria then meets those gathered, often collecting cards and flowers along the way.

Princess Victoria and family Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel | Credit: JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

This year's festivities still included a scaled-down outdoor concert on Tuesday, attended by Victoria's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The birthday girl's younger brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia also joined the festivities — with 4-month-old son Prince Julian in a stroller!

Princess Victoria also awarded speed skater Nils var der Poel with the Victoria Award, handed out each year on her birthday to mark a sporting accomplishment.

Princess Victoria Princess Victoria | Credit: JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty