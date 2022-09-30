Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner

The Swedish royal family gathered at Stockholm Palace for a dinner on Thursday — and they certainly looked the part for the glamorous event!

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia were all in attendance at the event, the Royal House shared. Queen Silvia, however, did not attend due to a cold.

For the event, Crown Princess Victoria wore a V-neck Jenny Packham gown with floral beaded embellishments. It was a fashion repeat for the Swedish heiress, who previously wore the dress in 2015.

Victoria, 45, topped off her look with the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara. This tiara was made by Boucheron around 1905 and can also be worn as a necklace, according to The Court Jeweller.

As for Princess Sofia, she wore a blush-toned silk top and a white lace skirt from Zetterberg Couture.

The royal accessorized the look with her wedding tiara, which was a gift from King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015. The tiara was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, but for Thursday's event, the royal mom of three replaced the emeralds with pearls to perfectly complement her ensemble.

This is not the first time the royal has made some alterations to fit her outfit. As early as 2017, she has been seen at royal events with the pearl option of her stunning headpiece.

Jonas Borg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The gala dinner honored guests who have made significant contributions to Sweden, from those in the government and diplomacy to those in culture and sports.

After the greeting ceremony, the guests entered Karl XI's gallery, where dinner was served. The menu included terrine with artichoke, milk-poached Norwegian monkfish, roasted Scanian duck with pumpkin and bitter almond cake with autumn raspberries for dessert.

In April, the King and Queen hosted the first Representation Dinner since 2019. The event is usually held once or twice each year, but coronavirus pandemic restrictions prevented the dinner from happening in recent years.

Jonas Borg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The family also displayed their jewels in the new portraits taken earlier this year.

The portrait of King Carl Gustaf with his two immediate heirs, daughter Princess Victoria and granddaughter Princess Estelle, was used on the homepage of the royal family's website.

Princess Sofia also posed for a new portrait in her wedding tiara with the pearl setting, and the King's youngest daughter Princess Madeleine — who relocated to Florida with her husband and three children in 2018 — sported the Modern Fringe Tiara for her new photo.

There was also a new family portrait featuring the slimmed-down monarchy. In 2019, it was announced that the grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia (who aren't the children of Crown Princess Victoria) will no longer be expected to perform official royal duties. While they will remain members of the royal family, they lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a palace statement read.

"His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine's three children and Carl Philip's two sons — plus their newest addition, Prince Julian, who was born after the decision — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Prince Carl Philip, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision, writing: "Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life."