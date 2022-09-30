Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner

The Swedish royal family wowed in tuxedos, gowns and tiaras for an event at Stockholm Palace

By
Published on September 30, 2022 02:55 PM
Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Photo: Pelle T Nilsson/SPA

The Swedish royal family gathered at Stockholm Palace for a dinner on Thursday — and they certainly looked the part for the glamorous event!

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia were all in attendance at the event, the Royal House shared. Queen Silvia, however, did not attend due to a cold.

For the event, Crown Princess Victoria wore a V-neck Jenny Packham gown with floral beaded embellishments. It was a fashion repeat for the Swedish heiress, who previously wore the dress in 2015.

Victoria, 45, topped off her look with the Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara. This tiara was made by Boucheron around 1905 and can also be worn as a necklace, according to The Court Jeweller.

As for Princess Sofia, she wore a blush-toned silk top and a white lace skirt from Zetterberg Couture.

The royal accessorized the look with her wedding tiara, which was a gift from King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015. The tiara was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, but for Thursday's event, the royal mom of three replaced the emeralds with pearls to perfectly complement her ensemble.

This is not the first time the royal has made some alterations to fit her outfit. As early as 2017, she has been seen at royal events with the pearl option of her stunning headpiece.

Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Jonas Borg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The gala dinner honored guests who have made significant contributions to Sweden, from those in the government and diplomacy to those in culture and sports.

After the greeting ceremony, the guests entered Karl XI's gallery, where dinner was served. The menu included terrine with artichoke, milk-poached Norwegian monkfish, roasted Scanian duck with pumpkin and bitter almond cake with autumn raspberries for dessert.

In April, the King and Queen hosted the first Representation Dinner since 2019. The event is usually held once or twice each year, but coronavirus pandemic restrictions prevented the dinner from happening in recent years.

Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Jonas Borg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The family also displayed their jewels in the new portraits taken earlier this year.

The portrait of King Carl Gustaf with his two immediate heirs, daughter Princess Victoria and granddaughter Princess Estelle, was used on the homepage of the royal family's website.

Princess Sofia also posed for a new portrait in her wedding tiara with the pearl setting, and the King's youngest daughter Princess Madeleine — who relocated to Florida with her husband and three children in 2018 — sported the Modern Fringe Tiara for her new photo.

There was also a new family portrait featuring the slimmed-down monarchy. In 2019, it was announced that the grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia (who aren't the children of Crown Princess Victoria) will no longer be expected to perform official royal duties. While they will remain members of the royal family, they lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a palace statement read.

"His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine's three children and Carl Philip's two sons — plus their newest addition, Prince Julian, who was born after the decision — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Prince Carl Philip, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision, writing: "Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life."

Related Articles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
Countess Alexandra of Denmark
Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix's Mom Says She's 'in Shock' by Decision to Strip Them of Titles
Princess Mary of Denmark
Princess Mary of Denmark Reacts to Queen's 'Difficult Decision' to Remove Grandchildren's Titles
Prince Gabriel of Sweden Looks All Grown Up in 5th Birthday Portrait
Prince Gabriel of Sweden Looks All Grown Up in New Portrait Released to Mark His 5th Birthday
Princess Sofia, left, and Prince Carl Philip
Swedish Royal Family Brings the Glamour with Rare Tiara Moment!
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden
Princess Sofia of Sweden Adds a New Detail to Her Wedding Tiara — Which Was a Gift from Her In-Laws!
Swedish royals
Swedish Royals Look Like Disney Princesses Come to Life in New Portraits!
Prince Oscar of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden leave for a procession through the town in a horse carriage to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's 45th birthday on July 14, 2022 in Oland, Sweden.
Princess Victoria of Sweden Celebrates Her 45th Birthday with a Royal Carriage Ride
Spanish Royals visit to Stockholm
Tiara Time! Swedish and Spanish Royals Go Full Glam for State Banquet
Princess Victoria
Princess Victoria of Sweden Surprises in Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Latest Outing
Princess Madeleine Returns to Sweden and Participates in Christmas Tradition with Entire Family
Princess Madeleine Returns to Sweden — and the Whole Family Takes Part in a Christmas Tradition!
Princess Estelle Is Mom Victoria's Twin in Holiday Photos
Sweden's Princess Estelle Is Mom Princess Victoria's Mini-Me in Christmas Photos 37 Years Apart!
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia Test Positive for COVID-19 with 'Mild Symptoms'
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - APRIL 30: Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend a celebration of King Carl Gustav's 76th birthday anniversary at the Royal Palace on April 30, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Princess Estelle of Sweden Debuts Glasses — Just Like Dad Prince Daniel! — at King's Birthday Celebration
Kate Middleton and Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Royal Style Twins! Princess Madeleine Replicates Kate Middleton's Christmas Look Three Years Later