Princess Victoria of Sweden Just Shocked the Red Carpet with Her Edgy Royal Gown!

The Swedish royals are ruling the pink carpet!

Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia and other members of the royal family stepped out on Tuesday for a fashionable night out at the Polar Music Prize 2019 awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.

Looking straight off a catwalk, Victoria stunned in an extravagant blush dress featuring layers of tulle by Selam Fessahaye, an up-and-coming Swedish designer. The head-turning gown was cinched at the waist and fell into a ground-sweeping skirt in the back while showing off the royal’s legs in front. Princess Victoria, 41, completed the extravagant look with matching accessories — dangling earrings and a clutch — and tied her hair back into a chic updo.

Her husband, Prince Daniel, 45, looked dapper in a navy tuxedo complete with a black bow tie and his signature glasses.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Michael Campanella/Getty

Princess Sofia, 34, also upped her style game for the event, going all in on a floral look. The former model, who joined the royal family with her marriage to Prince Carl Philip in June 2015, sported a long-sleeved gown featuring red, yellow and white flowers. The continued the theme with her red floral headband. She added a touch of gold with her dangling earrings and clutch.

Michael Campanella/Getty

Prince Carl Philip, 40, also dressed up for the event in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Michael Campanella/Getty

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Michael Campanella/Getty

Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf were also in attendance, with the monarch sporting a black tuxedo. Queen Silvia matched her daughter in a pink shawl worn over a green patterned dress. She accessorized with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf Michael Campanella/Getty

Swedish Royals Michael Campanella/Getty

Swedish Royals at Polar Music Prize award ceremony Michael Campanella/Getty

Missing from the family fun was Princess Madeleine. The royal, who celebrated her 37th birthday this week by releasing a new portrait, moved her family to Florida last year. However, she was recently in Stockholm to celebrate Sweden’s National Day — complete with traditional dress and headscarf!