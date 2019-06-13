Royal Sisters-in-Law Go Hiking! See Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia of Sweden in the Wild

The Swedish princesses just went from runway ready to one with nature!

Sisters-in-law Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia teamed up on Wednesday for a hike at Fulufjällets National Park. The outdoors visit held special meanings for both royals: it marked the final hike to complete Victoria’s goal to hike all 25 provinces of Sweden, and it took place in Dalarna, where Sofia spent her childhood.

Along the way, Princess Victoria, wearing a purple jacket, and Princess Sofia, in a hat and green coat, posed for photos at scenic spots. The royals hiked passed Old Tjikko, which is known as the world’s oldest known tree (it is a clonal tree that has regenerated new trunks, branches and roots over millennia, but has roots dating back 9,550 years), and Njupeskär’s waterfall, the country’s highest waterfall at 305 ft. tall.

Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Raphael Stecksén/The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Victoria was also given a wreath, which she wore around her neck, to mark the completion of her hiking mission. In Dalarna, the winner of the Vasaloppet ski race is given a wreath.

Princess Sofia and Princess Victoria Raphael Stecksén/The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Victoria Raphael Stecksén/The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Sofia and Princess Victoria Raphael Stecksén/The Royal Court of Sweden

Wednesday’s outing came just hours after the royal women dressed to the nines for the Polar Music Prize 2019 awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.

Looking straight off a catwalk, Victoria stunned in an extravagant blush dress featuring layers of tulle by Selam Fessahaye, an up-and-coming Swedish designer. The head-turning gown was cinched at the waist and fell into a ground-sweeping skirt in the back while showing off the royal’s legs in front. Princess Victoria, 41, completed the extravagant look with matching accessories — dangling earrings and a clutch — and tied her hair back into a chic updo.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Michael Campanella/Getty

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Michael Campanella/Getty

Princess Sofia, 34, also upped her style game for the event, going all in on a floral look. The former model, who joined the royal family with her marriage to Prince Carl Philip in June 2015, sported a long-sleeved gown featuring red, yellow and white flowers. The continued the theme with her red floral headband. She added a touch of gold with her dangling earrings and clutch.