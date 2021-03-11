Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden Test Positive for COVID-19

The King of Sweden previously spoke out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Royal Court of Sweden announced on Facebook Thursday that the couple began isolating at home with their two children — Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5 — after Victoria began experiencing cold symptoms the previous day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Victoria, 43, and Prince Daniel, 47, "are showing slight symptoms, but feeling well according to circumstances," the statement said.

Celebrations of Princess Victoria's name day scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Image zoom Crown Princess Victoria | Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were set to join her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Sweden on Thursday. Victoria's brother Prince Carl-Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia, who are expecting their third child, will attend the event in their place.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Image zoom Princess Estelle, King Carl Gustaf and Princess Victoria | Credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

Several royals around the world have tested positive for coronavirus in the past year, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Michael of Kent of the U.K. and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Princess Sofia's pregnancy news came in December, shortly after she and Prince Carl Philip announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantining.

Image zoom Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia | Credit: FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

The royal couple began to experience flu-like symptoms in late November, not long after family members gathered to mourn Queen Silvia's brother, Walther Sommerlath, who died on Oct. 23.

The Swedish Royal Court has given an update on the royal's pregnancy earlier this year to the Swedish magazine Svensk Damtiding. "Princess Sofia is still fine, and everything is going well," they said in a statement.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The King of Sweden spoke out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff.

"I think we have failed," King Carl XVI Gustaf, 74, said in his Christmas broadcast. "A large number have died, and that is terrible."

Unlike many European countries, Sweden has avoided a full lockdown amid the pandemic, instead relying on voluntary guidelines.