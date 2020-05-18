Princess Theodora of Greece Postpones Royal Wedding amid Coronavirus Crisis

Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal to change her wedding plans due to coronavirus

Another royal wedding has been delayed.

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark has postponed her wedding to Los Angeles-based attorney Matthew Kumar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately, it has been canceled due to COVID-19 and we do not have a new date scheduled at this time," a palace communications officer confirmed to Her & Nu, according to Hola! "However, we are analyzing the situation in detail to see when the wedding could take place."

The couple was set to marry this month on the Greek island of Spetses, although the details have not been confirmed by the royal office.

Theodora, 36, gushed about her exciting engagement news on Instagram in Nov. 2018, accompanied by dreamy black-and-white photos with her new fiancé.

"Words can’t express our happiness and excitement," she captioned the post. "I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt."

The Greek monarchy was formally abolished in 1974, and Princess Theodora was raised in England before heading to the United States to pursue a career in acting. She’s been most visible on American screens in the beloved soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, portraying Alison Montgomery under the name "Theodora Greece."

She's not the only royal whose wedding plans changed due to COVID-19. Princess Beatrice was set to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, they postponed their nuptials due to the lockdown in the U.K.

Like many other couples around the world during this wedding season, they had become realistic that it wasn’t going to be possible, a friend says. But friends assert it was the last thing on their mind with so many other stresses and challenges across the world.

Despite the cancelation of Princess Beatrice's wedding, Sarah Ferguson recently told Royal Central that her daughter is "the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."