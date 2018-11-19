Another Royal Wedding! Princess Theodora of Greece Announces Engagement to American Matthew Kumar

Meghan Markle isn’t the only American to win the heart of a royal!

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark is engaged to Los Angeles-based attorney, Matthew Kumar.

Theodora, 35, gushed about the exciting news on her Instagram page, accompanied by dreamy black and white photos with her new fiancé.

“Words can’t express our happiness and excitement,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt.”

Royal family members shared their congratulations on the post.

“BEST NEWS EVAAAAA,” Princess Maria-Olympia, Theodora’s niece, commented on Instagram.

The royal bride-to-be’s brother, Prince Nikolaos, added: “I’m so unbelievably happy for you and wish you both a life of eternal happiness.”

“Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr. Matthew Kumar,” the family said in a statement, adding that details about the next royal wedding will be announced “in due course.”

Queen Elizabeth at Princess Theodora's christening in 1983 Georges De Keerle/Getty

There’s a chance that Queen Elizabeth will snag an invite to the nuptials. The 92-year-old British monarch was made Princess Theodora’s godmother in 1983.

The Greek monarchy was formally abolished in 1974, and Princess Theodora was raised in England before heading to the United States to pursue a career in acting. She’s been most visible on American screens in the beloved soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, portraying Alison Montgomery under the name “Theodora Greece.”