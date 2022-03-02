Princess Stéphanie of Monaco Sits Front Row at Daughter Pauline Ducruet's Paris Fashion Week Show
Fashion runs in Monaco's royal family!
On Monday, Monaco's Princess Stéphanie attended her daughter Pauline Ducruet's latest fashion show for her clothing brand, Alter.
The 27-year-old, who is the granddaughter of style icon Princess Grace and the niece of Prince Albert, founded the genderless clothing line in 2018.
Shown during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Alter's unique annual collection highlighted the brand's signature mix of edgy glamour that's designed for everyone.
"I design for people, not genders," Pauline previously said.
The fashion line is an extension of Pauline's fashion studies in Paris at the Istituto Marangoni and New York City (she graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2017), internships at Vogue and Louis Vuitton.
And her mother couldn't be prouder. After taking in the show from the front row, Stéphanie congratulated her daughter backstage.
The duo was pictured sharing a sweet hug. The royal also wore a red leather jacket from her daughter's brand.
Pauline is Stéphanie's daughter from her marriage to her former bodyguard Daniel Ducret. The couple had two children, Louis and Pauline, before they married in 1995. The marriage, however, was short-lived: They divorced the following year.
Stéphanie worked as an apprentice for Dior in the '80s, designing a line of bathing suits and posing for magazine covers. One of her earliest pursuits was working as a fashion model, with appearances in Vogue and Vanity Fair in the mid-'80s.