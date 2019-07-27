Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's Son Weds College Sweetheart in Second Ceremony — See the Photos!

Image zoom Rosa Clara/Instagram

The religious wedding ceremony of Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier proved to be a truly family affair.

The first royal wedding at Monaco’s Cathedral since Princess Grace and Prince Rainier saw 200 guests assembled to watch a joyous exchange of vows. It was a ceremony with several dramatic moments and a guest list which reflected the couple’s strong desire to honor the groom’s grandfather Prince Rainier.

The groom’s mother, Princess Stephanie, who arrived with her son, was crying even before the ceremony began, according to the local newspaper Nice Matin.

The bride arrived at the cathedral in an open touring car, a century-old Rolls-Royce decorated with pink and white flowers.

Surprised royal watchers (who stood a brief rainfall during the ceremony) were treated to an unparalleled display of unity among the prince’s family. Also in attendance were the groom’s uncle, Prince Albert II, as well as Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline of Hanover and all three of her children including newlyweds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassim.

With his father Daniel Ducruet beside him and the couple center staged, their blended families included the groom’s half-sister Camille Gottlieb (who served as a bridesmaid) as well as his sister Pauline Ducruet, who occupied the train of a dress she designed for her sister-in-law and created in the workshops of Victoria de Boisanger.

Standing in the doorway, to arrange the veil just moments before Marie entered the cathedral, Pauline could not contain her tears either. The outfit was accompanied by drop pearls from Cartier.

Guests entered the cathedral to the sound of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ and the couple said their I do’s to Pere Cesar Penzo, the 92-year-old parish priest, who was appointed palace chaplain by Prince Rainier and served as the family’s confidant for six decades.

At the end of the ceremony, Louis and Marie placed flowers on the tombs of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, who are buried in the cathedral. Afterward, the couple walked down the aisle in a shower of flower petals.

Further demonstrating the wedding’s display of family unity, among those standing the formal wedding portrait on the cathedral steps were Louis’ cousins, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Coste.

The couple was married on Friday in a civil ceremony performed by Monaco mayor George Marsan followed by an informal garden reception in the Prince’s Palace. A formal reception after their cathedral ceremony was held at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel.