Monaco's Marie Chevallier Was Twinning with Her Mom and Mother-in-Law on Her Royal Wedding Day!

Image zoom Rosa Clara/Instagram

Marie Chevallier is a modern Monaco bride — complete with a white bridal pantsuit!

Louis Ducruet’s college sweetheart and new wife opted for a white silk crepe jumpsuit from Barcelona-based designer Rosa Clará for the couple’s civil ceremony on Friday. The elegant look featured a romantic embroidered lace design around the waist, as well as an open back.

Marie wasn’t the only one in pants for her big day. Both the mother of the bride and the mother of the groom took a note from Marie’s ensemble.

Monaco’s Princess Stéphanie, Louis’ mother, wore a bold yellow jumpsuit paired with white heels for the big day. Meanwhile, Marie’s mother chose a simple beige pantsuit with a white top.

For her cathedral wedding the following day, Marie wore a stunning gown designed by her new sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet, who is a 2017 graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design.

Image zoom Louis Ducruet and Princess Stephanie Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Prince's Palace of Monaco

Image zoom Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier with family Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Prince's Palace of Monaco

Marie showed off her fashion forward style again following the church ceremony, when she changed into another unique Rosa Clara design. The lace dress featured a plunging neckline and short skirt in the front, accented by a statement train in the back.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Not Alone! Every Royal Woman Who Knows How to Rock a Pantsuit

Meghan Markle knows the brilliance of a well-styled jumpsuit, even sporting one while guest editing the September issue of British Vogue. The @SussexRoyal Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, and for a brief second, while talking to Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a black V-neck jumpsuit with a knotted belt by Everlane.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Sussex Royal/Instagram

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Louis does not bear the formal title of prince, the eldest son of Princess Stéphanie (and first of her three children to wed) is currently 15th in the principality’s line of succession. Louis currently works for the professional soccer team Monaco AS as its chief recruiter. Marie is an events project planner for the principality’s hotel and casino operator, SBM.