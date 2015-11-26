Baby Bump! Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden Steps Out at Global Child Forum
Sweden’s Princess Sofia‘s new baby bump made its public debut Thursday morning.
Princess Sofia was photographed alongside her sister-in-law, Princess Madeleine, who’d flown in from her home in London, marking the first time Sofia had been photographed in public since her pregnancy was confirmed by Sweden’s Royal Court in October.
The event bringing Sofia and Madeleine together – along with ruling monarch King Carl XIV Gustaf and his consort, Queen Silvia – was the Global Child Forum held at Stockholm’s Royal Palace.
The King and Queen established Global Child Forum in 2009 to advocate for the rights of children around the world.
Princess Sofia, 30, the wife of Prince Carl Philip, gave a brief speech shortly after her 9 a.m. arrival, referencing her work with Project Playground, a South African children’s charity.
“I’ve seen a fair share of suffering, poverty and neglect,” Princess Sofia said. “But I’ve also seen children’s eyes light up with hope, as they are empowered to shape their own lives.”
She continued, “And I believe hope is justified. Beyond the everyday reporting of disaster around our world, so much good is happening too.”
She emphasized that “it’s crucial to gather everyone and take action together,” and added: “As our beloved activist Nelson Mandela said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ And that’s exactly what Global Child Forum is trying to achieve.”
Later, Crown Princess Victoria, who is also pregnant, added her best wishes for the charity’s success via a videolink.
A palace spokeswoman denied that Crown Princess Victoria’s non-appearance was connected with security concerns, instead citing conflicting commitments in the Royal diary.
The Global Child Forum charity’s leaders’ summit is held annually and brings together some 400 business people, bankers, UN and government representatives along with academics and selected experts.