Princess Sofia Takes Husband Prince Carl Philip's Birthday Portrait for the First Time — at Home!

The handsome father of two posed outside their family home in Stockholm as his wife snapped his photo

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden married a woman of many talents!

The son of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday with the release of a new photo. Although the royal family frequently recruits a professional photographer for their official portraits — despite Carl Philip's incredible selfie skills! — his wife Princess Sofia got behind the camera for this year's photo.

Sofia, 35, snapped shots of her husband posing on the stairs of their family home at Djurgården in Stockholm. She's even given a photo credit on the royal family's official Instagram page.

Prince Carl Philip will likely keep his birthday celebrations low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many people around the world, the Swedish royal family has transitioned to working from home during the crisis to prevent the spread of the illness.

However, they're still keeping in touch with the help of modern technology. The entire royal clan — including Prince Carl Philip's parents, sister Crown Princess Victoria with her family and sister Princess Madeleine with her family (from Florida!) caught up for Easter using video chat.

Aside from being her family's photographer, Princess Sofia has joined the frontline in battling COVID-19. After completing an intensive training program online, the royal traded in her tiara for scrubs and started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair.

For her first day on the job, where she will be assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks, the royal posed for a photo alongside other workers wearing scrubs and white sneakers. She wore an ID tag and her hair tied back in a practical ponytail.