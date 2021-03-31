Princess Sofia Shares Photos of Her '4 Beautiful Princes' — Including Newborn Son Julian

"Life has given me not only one, but four beautiful princes," Princess Sofia of Sweden posted on Instagram

Princess Sofia of Sweden is a proud boy mom — with a royal twist.

Just days after Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip welcomed their third son, Julian, Sofia shared two new photos, including a portrait of the new baby with his father and two older brothers, 4-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel.

"Life has given me not only one, but four beautiful princes," Sofia captioned the black-and-white images on Instagram. "A sincere thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's arrival."

Sofia also shared a photo of her three sons in which Prince Julian has Alexander's thumb in his mouth as Alexander and Gabriel smile at their little brother.

Although these are the first photos of the trio of royal brothers together, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip shared the very first look at Prince Julian on Sunday — a solo shot of the baby laying on a white sheet and dressed in a white sweater.

Prince Julian, who received the middle names Herbert Folke, was granted the Duchy of Halland, according to a statement from the Swedish Royal Court. He is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The Swedish royals announced the baby news in December with a photo posted on the royal family's official Instagram page. "We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child," the couple said. "A new little member of our family."

Julian's arrival comes just weeks after Prince Carl Philip, 41, and Princess Sofia, 36, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 after they began to experience flu-like symptoms in late November.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the His/Her Royal Highness titles from the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as the King's younger daughter Princess Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child is the family's first new addition since the rule went into effect. Julian won't have a HRH title like brothers Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel did when they were born. The baby does have the title of prince, but the title is personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to titles.

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive."

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

