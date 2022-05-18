Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia also sported glittering headpieces as they hosted Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife, Jenni Hauki

Princess Sofia of Sweden Adds a New Detail to Her Wedding Tiara — Which Was a Gift from Her In-Laws!

Princess Sofia of Sweden brought her wedding tiara out of the royal jewelry vault (with a slight change!) for a glamorous occasion.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia led the Swedish royal family in hosting a state banquet at the Royal Castle in Stockholm on Tuesday, hosting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife, Jenni Hauki, who are on a two-day state visit to the country. The gala dinner took place before both Finland and Sweden's ambassadors submitted written applications to join NATO on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Sofia, 37, joined husband Prince Carl Philip, 43, at the event in a red gown featuring dramatic floor-length sleeves along with her tiara. The sparkler was a gift from the King and Queen Silvia to their daughter-in-law for her wedding day to Prince Carl Philip in 2015, and it was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle.

For Tuesday's event, the royal mom of three replaced the emeralds with pearls to perfectly complement her ensemble.

Departures & Cortege: Wedding Of Prince Carl Philip And Princess Sofia Of Sweden Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Crown Princess Victoria was also a guest at the state banquet, accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel. Victoria, 44, opted for a pale blue dress with a pleated skirt and cinched waist as well as a dramatic neckline.

The royal heir also sported a stunning headpiece: the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which has been a recent favorite of Princess Victoria's — she also wore it in a stunning portrait taken this year. The headpiece is an unusual tiara, as it is cut from steel and features no gemstones at all.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel | Credit: Markku Ulander/Shutterstock

The tiara, which was inherited by the Swedish royal family from Empress Josephine, the wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, was reportedly lost for several years...until Queen Silvia discovered it in a cupboard in the Royal Palace!

Meanwhile, Queen Silvia paired the King Edward VII Ruby Tiara with a pink gown.

Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, Sauli Niinisto, Jenni Haukio Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, President Sauli Niinisto and Jenni Haukio | Credit: Christine Olsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock