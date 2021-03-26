Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's new addition will be different from their older siblings

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are officially parents of three boys!

The son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Friday at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. That makes their sons, 4-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel, big brothers!

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family," said Prince Carl Philip in a statement.

A name for the baby boy has not yet been announced.

The new baby is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The Swedish royals announced the exciting baby news in December with a stunning black and white photo posted on the royal family's official Instagram page. "We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child," the couple said. "A new little member of our family."

Their happy news comes just weeks after Prince Carl Philip, 41, and Princess Sofia, 36, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 after they began to experience flu-like symptoms in late November.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the HRH titles from children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as his daughter Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a statement from the palace read. "His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child is the family's first new addition since the rule went into effect. The baby won't have a HRH title like brothers Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel did when they were born. The baby will have the title of Prince and Princess, but the title is personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive."

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

