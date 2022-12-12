Princess Sofia of Sweden Debuts (Another!) New Twist on Her Wedding Tiara for Nobel Prize Banquet

Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia also stunned in dazzling tiaras for the annual ceremony in Stockholm

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 12:17 PM
Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony on December 10, 2022.
Princess Sofia of Sweden. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

Princess Sofia of Sweden knows exactly how to bring new life to her go-to tiara.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish royal family returned to an annual tradition over the weekend: the Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm. Each year, the royals sport sparkling tiaras and ballgowns to celebrate the Nobel Laureates.

"After a few years' break, we finally got to celebrate the Nobel Laureates!" Princess Sofia, 38, and Prince Carl Philip, 43, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, showing off their looks for the glamorous banquet in front of a Christmas tree filled with lit candles.

Princess Sofia wore an icy blue dress featuring elbow-length sheer sleeves and floral detailing around the neck for the night out. She completed her look with her wedding tiara, which was a gift from King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015 — but with a major change.

Although the tiara was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Princess Sofia wore the stunning headpiece at the Nobel Prize banquet with light blue gemstones that perfectly complemented her gown.

The royal mom of three has proven the versatility of the piece before, previously wearing the tiara with diamond, pearl and turquoise toppers to match almost any ensemble.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Andreas Norlén attend the Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 at Stockholm City Hall on December 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Sofia of Sweden. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Crown Princess Victoria also attended the Nobel Prize banquet, sporting a bubblegum pink dress by Camilla Thulin. The designer shared some insight into the creation of the satin ballgown on Instagram, sharing that it was draped and sewn by hand.

Her necklace, featuring blue and pink gemstones, perfectly coordinated with her dress and sash, in addition to a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends the Nobel Prize Banquet 2022 at Stockholm City Hall on December 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The heir to the Swedish throne also wore the Diamond Six-Button Tiara, a sparkler she's worn before to the same event.

Queen Silvia also opted for a previously worn tiara, featuring amethysts that perfectly coordinated with her purple gown. The tiara has been passed around by the royal women in the family, with Queen Silvia's daughters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine as well as her daughter-in-law Princess Sofia all wearing the piece previously.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (L), Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attend the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, 2022.
CHRISTINE OLSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty

Before the evening reception, King Carl XVI Gustaf honored the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Stockholm's concert hall.

On Sunday night, the royal women sported tiaras again for the Nobel Laureates dinner at the castle. The evening began with a small reception, after which they all made their way to the ballroom.

Invited guests represented the Riksdag, the government, the diplomatic corps, academies, research and science, the Nobel Foundation and others.

