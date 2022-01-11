The royal mom of three has experimented with bangs as well as her hair color in the past

Princess Sofia of Sweden Debuts Blunt Bangs in First Outing of the New Year

Princess Sofia of Sweden is starting the new year with a new haircut.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip stepped out on Monday evening to attend a performance of "Celebrate Democracy - 100 Years" to mark a century since the first women took their place in Sweden's parliament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We saw an amazing performance highlighting the advances being made in our country, and the entire front for the suffrage movement," the couple said on Instagram.

The royal mom of three sported a geometric pattern ensemble with statement earrings, but it was her new haircut that turned heads. Sofia, 37, debuted blunt bangs, hitting just above her eyes.

Princess Sofia has experimented with subtle bangs and short face-framing pieces before, including in their first public photo as a family of five, released this summer a few months after the birth of their son Prince Julian.

Sofia also rocked longer bangs parted in the middle that fell below her cheeks when the Swedish royal family hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for an official visit, the highlight of which was a glamorous gala-style State Banquet complete with tiaras.

The royal mom also mixes up her hair color, sometimes opting for blonde highlights.

Princess Sofia isn't the only royal to play around with bangs. Kate Middleton debuted a new look featuring a cheekbone skimming fringe back in 2015 — and was known to change up her hair (including sporting long bangs) shortly before announcing a pregnancy.

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton in 2015 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier this month, Princess Sofia's father-in-law and mother-in-law King Carl XVI Gustaf, 75, and Queen Silvia, 78, announced they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The palace announced that the Swedish monarch and his wife "have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances." The statement added that the royal couple has both received three vaccinations.