Princess Sofia of Sweden as You've Never Seen Her! Royal Gets Muddy While Braving Obstacle Course

Royals getting muddy!

Princess Sofia of Sweden traded her tiara and high heels for a sweatband and sneakers over the weekend, competing in a Tough Viking obstacle course in Stockholm.

In a statement to Swedish publication Svenskdam, royal spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren confirmed that Sofia and her sisters, Lina and Sara, participated in the Tough Mudder-like race, but it was a “private” event.

The mother of two completed the over 9-mile course, which includes intimidating obstacles such as a rope climb, barbed wires and a “10,000 volt.”

“The obstacles are massive and consist of fire, water, electricity, mud, monkey bars and barbed wire set out along a challenging route,” according to the event’s website, which adds the obstacles are designed with the Swedish elite maritime special forces unit Kustjägarna.

Prince Carl Philip was reportedly on hand to support his wife of three years.

While Princess Sofia is usually going glam in elegant dresses, she’s shown off her athletic side before. She competed in Sweden’s annual Tjejvasan ski race in February, with her family — her mother, Marie Hellqvist, husband, Prince Carl Philip, along with sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel — cheering her on from the sidelines.

Earlier this month, Sofia opened up about the online bullying she encountered after revealing her relationship with Prince Carl Philip.

“I was met with an enormous hate storm from people who had opinions about me as a person, about my relationship,” Sofia, 33, explained. “I was surprised and it definitely affected me. I didn’t understand that people had such need to express how badly they felt about me. It was very tough.”

As a result of her own experiences, the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation works to combat hate speech and online bullying.

“I was adult when this happened to me, so I can only imagine in a school environment and in other instances how big this can be in a child’s world,” she said in the interview. “They don’t have the same perspective on life and don’t have the understanding that it’s not really about you and that you should just see past it.”