Princess Sofia of Sweden Gives First Glimpse at Baby Bump in Adorable Family Christmas Photo

Princess Sofia of Sweden is bumping along!

Just days after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip shared that the exciting news that they are expecting their third child, they released a new photos and video of their family lighting candles to mark the third Sunday of Advent and celebrate St. Lucia's Day. In the photo, Sofia gives a small glimpse of her baby bump as her son sits on her lap.

"Happy 3rd Advent and Happy Lucia from us!" the couple wrote on Instagram. "We also want to express our warmest thanks for all the nice congratulations to our growing family."

Big brothers-to-be Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3, excitedly help their father light the candles on their Advent wreath in the video — and at one point, Gabriel wanders in front of the camera!

The clip also provides a peek inside their decorated home, from a Christmas tree decorated with ball ornaments to matching stockings hung on the fireplace — including one for their dog, Siri!

The Swedish royals shared their baby news on Friday with a stunning black and white photo posted on the royal family's official Instagram page. "We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child," they said. "A new little member of our family."

Princess Sofia, 36, is said in the official announcement to be "doing well" despite testing positive for coronavirus just weeks ago.

When the royal couple welcomed their two sons, both boys received official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. However, their little sibling on the way — whether a boy or girl — won't be born an HRH.

Prince Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the HRH titles from children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as his daughter Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child will be the family's first new addition since the rule went into effect. The baby won't have a HRH title like Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel did when they were born. The baby will have the title of Prince and Princess, but the title is personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive" for his children.