Princess Sofia Brings the 'Something Blue' as a Glamorous Guest at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals to perfect wedding guest glam.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden headed to Switzerland over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of Prince Konstantin of Bavaria to Deniz Kaya.

In a glam turnabout from the previous weekend — when Sofia found herself knee-deep in mud while competing in a Tough Viking obstacle course — the couple were the definition of sophisticated style. Princess Sofia wore a light blue gown with short sleeves, draping a black jacket over her shoulders. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a clutch and her hair styled in loose waves. Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The couple, who married in June 2015, held hands as they exited the ceremony.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Gisela Schober/Getty

The bride appeared to take a cue from Meghan’s royal wedding dress, opting for a long-sleeved gown with a wide neck and her hair swept into a low bun. Princess Deniz also appeared to take inspiration from Kate Middleton‘s 2011 bridal look, wearing a lace design.

Konstantin is the son of Prince Leopold and Princess Ursula. The Bavarian royal family ruled the German kingdom of Bavaria until 1918.

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and his wife Princess Deniz of Bavaria Gisela Schober/Getty

It was an exciting week for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip — they celebrated the first birthday of their second child, Prince Gabriel, on Friday by releasing two adorable portraits.

“Congratulations beloved Gabriel. For a year you have spread joy to us and big brother!” the proud parents captioned a close-up shot of Gabriel smiling and showing off his bright blue eyes on their joint Instagram account in Swedish.

RELATED: Swedish Royal Family Shares Their Summer Photo Album — and Princess Victoria Got Behind the Camera!

The Swedish royals are also parents to 2-year-old Prince Alexander, and they shared what it was like to become a family of four in a November interview with the magazine Kupé.

“It’s quite different having two children rather than just one,” Carl Philip admitted.

Having two children, Sofia said, is an adjustment, but a positive one. “We do get glimpses that it’s going to be tougher with two than with one,” the 33-year-old mother said. “But there is also twice as much love.”

Carl Philip, 39, agreed: “Gabriel and Alexander are still so small, but it’s so exciting to follow their development. It’s great to be part of their journey.”