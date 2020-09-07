"I think I have found such a fantastic balance," the royal mom says in a new documentary

Princess Sofia on Whether She Would Ever Consider a 'Megxit' Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Princess Sofia is speaking out about her life as a royal mom — and whether she would ever consider stepping away from royal duty like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In Princess Sofia: Project Playground, a new documentary that aired on September 3 on Sweden's TV4, the former reality TV star, 35 — who is married to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden — was asked about the so-called "Megxit" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her thoughts on doing the same.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“No. Not really. I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as a positive that I have made it through these stormy years,” she said, according to Royal Central. The mom of two — Prince Alexander, 4 and Prince Gabriel, 3 — added, “It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

Image zoom Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and their two children Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sofia founded Project Playground with her friend Frida Vesterberg in 2010 and remained as Secretary-General until April 2015. The charity offers vulnerable children, often victims of neglect, abuse and domestic violence, a safe space to grow and develop. Since entering the royal family, Sofia has played an active role as Honorary Chair and is passionate about expanding their charitable initiative.

Filmed in Cape Town back in January, Sofia spoke candidly about some of the issues she has had to face since finding herself on a global stage. “Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises. Here in South Africa I have a type of identity, and when I come home, I have something else," she said. "Here I am allowed to be who I want to be.”

Prior to becoming a royal, Sofia worked as a waitress, a model and a reality television personality. Her love of Africa dates back to her teenage years, when she worked as a volunteer and aid worker in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.

In June, Sofia and Carl Philip marked their fifth wedding anniversary by sharing a series of previously unreleased images from their royal wedding on Instagram, accompanied by lines from the groom’s wedding speech.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!