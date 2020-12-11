Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are parents to Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3

Another Royal Baby on the Way! Princess Sofia of Sweden Announces She's Expecting Her Third Child

The royal baby news keeps on coming! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are expecting their third child.

The Swedish royals made the announcement early Friday with a stunning black and white photo posted on the royal family's official Instagram page. "We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child," they said. "A new little member of our family."

Princess Sofia, 36, is said in the official announcement to be "doing well."

The baby, which the couple says is set to arrive in late March, early April 2021, will be a sibling for Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

Sofia and Carl Philip's baby news comes just days after Mike Tindall revealed on a podcast that he and wife Zara are also set to have a third child — another great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier this year, Carl Philip, 41 — who is fourth in line to the Swedish throne — and Sofia gave a hint of how much they enjoy taking their children on outings when they treated Gabriel to a visit to the Saterdalen nature reserve in August. There, little Gabriel painted a birdhouse that will be on show in the country park. He even wore a neon green smock to keep his blue sweater styled over a collared shirt from getting messy.