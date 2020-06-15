Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on 5th Anniversary

The series of photos include a special selfie Sofia took with her father before walking down the aisle!

A royal wedding to remember!

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by giving their Instagram followers a special gift: the couple's personal wedding photos.

The series of 10 previously unreleased images from their royal wedding day on June 13, 2015, is accompanied by a portion of Carl Philip's wedding speech.

“Every person comes to a crucial choice; a choice that determines your future and is about who you are and above all who you want to be. And often it takes courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, but courage to stay on the difficult path because it is right," the caption read.

The never-before-seen photos feature special elements from the day, including the formal ceremony in the chapel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm, the floral arrangements and black-and-white shots of the bride's breathtaking gown, which was created by designer Ida Sjostedt.

There are also a few behind-the-scenes shots that offer a glimpse into the bride and groom's private moments before they said, "I do." One photo shows Sofia taking a selfie with her father Erick Hellqvist before they walked down the aisle, and another shows the excited groom being helped into his Naval uniform by best man, Jan-Ake Hansson.

They also made sure to share some sweet shots of their spectacular wedding cake, which featured six layers of raspberries, strawberry, rhubarb and pistachio, served with sorbet set on a bed of Pop Rocks candy!

Sofia and Carl Philip struck up a romance in 2009 and tied the knot six years later. They are now the proud parents of two sons — Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 2.

Carl Philip's older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, is also celebrating her upcoming 10th wedding anniversary on Friday with the release of new official portraits of her and husband Prince Daniel.