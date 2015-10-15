Princess Sofia Is Pregnant!

A new little royal is on the way!

Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their first baby in April 2016, according to an official statement from the Swedish Royal Court.

The newborn will be fifth in line to succession to the Swedish throne, Swedish official diplomatic sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sweden’s royal family are thought to have delayed the announcement until now to avoid distracting attention from the christening of Prince Nicolas earlier this month.

Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip Ian Gavan/Getty

The couple were married this summer in June at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm.

Since their wedding, the prince and princess have toured the regions and represented the Swedish Royal family at numerous events. In September, Princess Sofia undertook her first solo outing, traveling to South Africa where she addressed the plight of Syrian refugees.

Princess Sofia will be able to enjoy her pregnancy alongside her sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria who is also expecting a baby next year.

And as Sofia’s husband Carl Philip is both uncle and godfather to her other sister-in-law Princess Madeleine’s four-month-old Prince Nicolas, it seems that baby talk could be a tip-top topic of conversation among Sweden’s royal princesses for a while yet.

