Happy 34th Birthday, Princess Sofia! See the Stunning New Portrait of the Swedish Royal Mom

“Grattis,” Princess Sofia!

The Swedish royal, who joined the royal family after her 2015 wedding to Prince Carl Philip, looks radiant in a new portrait released in honor of her 34th birthday.

In the solo shot by photographer Erika Gerdemark, the royal mom of Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel beams in a simple cream-colored top and black slacks, casually resting her hand on her knee. Sofia wears her hair straight and loose with a center part as she smiles for the camera while posing on what appears to be a windowsill.

“Today Princess Sofia fills 34 years. Happy Birthday!” reads the caption on the Swedish royal family’s Instagram page.

It’s been a big year for Sofia, who celebrated her third anniversary with Prince Carl Philip in June. In addition to raising her two sons – Alexander, 2, and Gabriel, 1 – she competed in Sweden’s annual 20-mile Tjejvasan cross-country ski race as well as a Tough Viking obstacle course with her sisters.

Sofia also opened up about the online bullying she encountered after revealing her relationship with Prince Carl Philip.

“I was met with an enormous hate storm from people who had opinions about me as a person, about my relationship,” she explained. “I was surprised and it definitely affected me. I didn’t understand that people had such need to express how badly they felt about me. It was very tough.”

As a result of her own experiences, the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation works to combat hate speech and online bullying.

“I was adult when this happened to me, so I can only imagine in a school environment and in other instances how big this can be in a child’s world,” Sofia explained. “They don’t have the same perspective on life and don’t have the understanding that it’s not really about you and that you should just see past it.”