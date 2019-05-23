Royal College Grad! Princess Olympia of Greece Poses in Cap and Gown as She Graduates NYU

Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram

The 22-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal rocked her grad cap in front of the Met Opera in NYC

By
Stephanie Petit
May 23, 2019 02:03 PM

Princess Olympia of Greece is rocking her grad cap and purple gown!

The 22-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal (they are royals in name only; the Greek monarchy was last overthrown in 1973) reached an exciting milestone this week: officially graduating from New York University. The entire family shared their congratulations on social media, sharing photos of Olympia posing in her graduation attire outside the Metropolitan Opera in the Big Apple.

“Congratulations Olympia 💜 NYU class of 2019 so proud of you 💫💫💫,” Princess Marie-Chantal captioned a shot of her daughter with her arms outstretched, showing off the two-piece outfit underneath her gown.

Prince Pavlos added, “Congratulations Olympia you Graduated from NYU I am so proud of you,” sharing some additional photos from inside the ceremony. Pavlos also documented Wednesday’s ceremony at Yankee Stadium on his Instagram story, showing off the “NYU Class of 2019” banner on the big screen and the purple NYU flags adorning the baseball stadium.

RELATED: Get Ready to Double Tap! 16 Social Media Savvy Royals to Follow on Instagram

Princess Olympia
Princess Olympia/Instagram
Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram

Princess Olympia, who has 162,000 Instagram followers, also marked the occasion on social media. “Class of 2019!!!” she captioned a photo of herself in front of the Metropolitan Opera on Tuesday, followed the next day by a shot of her dancing in the city streets while wearing a ruffled pink dress and her grad cap.

Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram
Princess Olympia
Princess Olympia/Instagram

A number of celebrities offered their congratulations on Instagram as well. Paris and Nicole Hilton, who both attended Olympia’s lavish 21st birthday party, shared their excitement by commenting on her photo.

“Yas Queen!!!!!!” wrote Paris, while Nicky said, “Love you kweeeeeen! 🤗”

Designer Zac Posen added, “Huge congratulations, I am so proud of you.”

Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram
Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram
Princess Olympia
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece/Instagram

Princess Olympia can now count herself among NYU’s famous alumni, including Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Mahershala Ali and Whoopi Goldberg.

