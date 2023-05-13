Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance on Eurovision Song Contest — Playing the Piano!

The Princess of Wales previously displayed her musical talents during a 2021 Christmas carol concert

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 13, 2023 04:37 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty

Kate Middleton is sharing her musical talent with 2023's Eurovision Song Contest.

The Princess of Wales, 41, contributed a short instrumental piano performance to the opening sequence film of the popular European contest.

Kate joined last year's Eurovision champions, Kalush Orchestra, in performing their winning entry, "Stefania" at the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her performance was created by composers, arrangers and musical directors Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, and was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace released a set of images of the princess recording the session, dressed in a blue silk one-shoulder dress and seated a black grand piano.

In one closeup image, Kate could be seen smiling as she sat down at the piano. Another shot showed a more wide angle of the room, with the Princess of Wales at the piano looking out a window.

Princess of Wales
Alex Bramall

Several other British musicians including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone also took part in the performance.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales, who learned the piano as a child and said she had taken "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic, has performed.

During the Christmas carol concert she hosted on Dec. 8, 2021, she confidently accompanied singer Tom Walker on the keys in her first public performance for his poignant rendition of "For Those Who Can't Be Here," surrounded by candles lighting up Westminster Abbey.

Princess of Wales
Alex Bramall

"Music was very important to [her] during the lockdowns," a royal source said. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

Walker dubbed the moment a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I thought she absolutely smashed the performance," Walker said of their duet. "It's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

Added Walker, "She's such a lovely, kind and warm-hearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together. It was a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me, to be in such a beautiful venue playing alongside the Duchess with my band and a string quartet. I certainly won't forget that in a hurry!"

