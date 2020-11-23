Queen's Cousin Princess Michael of Kent Isolating at Kensington Palace Home After COVID-19 Diagnosis

"Hopefully she is past the worst now,” a friend of the royal tells PEOPLE

Princess Michael of Kent is recovering from the effects of coronavirus, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"After a difficult time, Princess Michael is on the mend,” her spokesperson Simon Astaire told PEOPLE on Monday.

The royal, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, added that at the height of the illness, she had a “fever and was suffering from fatigue."

"Hopefully she is past the worst now,” the friend continued.

Princess Michael's diagnosis was first reported by The Sun, which said that she caught the virus from a housekeeper who suffered from mild symptoms.

As soon as she tested positive, Princess Michael, 75, went into self-isolation inside the couple's home at Apartment 10 of Kensington Palace and sent her staff home to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Her husband Prince Michael, 78, fortunately, didn’t contract the illness. Meanwhile, her children, Lady Gabriella Windsor, 39, and Lord Freddie Windsor, 41, also have not seen the princess since her diagnosis and are clear of the virus.

The royal has also not seen Queen Elizabeth, 94, in recent weeks, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Princess Michael's diagnosis follows the news that Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

On Nov.02, The Sun reported that William, 38, was “knocked” hard by the virus but didn’t want to worry people by revealing the news.

"It really knocked him for six," a source told the paper. "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."

William was seen by royal doctors at his country home, Anmer Hall, and didn’t need to visit the hospital. Neither his wife, Kate Middleton, nor their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, contracted the illness.

The 71-year-old and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, then isolated at Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed that the Prince of Wales displayed "mild symptoms," in a statement, adding that he continued "working from home” throughout his quarantine period.

“There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on," a palace source told PEOPLE at the time.

In May, the princess was told to "prepare for the worst" after her father-in-law, George Brooksbank, 71, was hospitalized with the virus. Brooksbank spent nine weeks in hospital — including five weeks on a ventilator — until he finally recovered following a tracheotomy operation.