Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Shares a Candid Ski Trip Selfie — Complete with a Sweet Kiss!

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway are cozying up on the slopes!

The royal couple are enjoying some quality time with a ski vacation. Princess Mette-Marit shared a sweet selfie from their getaway, in which her husband of 18 years plants a kiss on her forehead as she smiles for the camera. (Her arm around Prince Haakon’s shoulder also shows off her stunning engagement ring!)

However, the royal hinted at some lackluster weather. She captioned the post, “This is how happy you are to be able to see ten meters,” and included a second photo standing in the falling snow.

Just ahead of Christmas this year, Princess Mette-Marit shared an impressive ski video on Instagram shot by her son, Marius Borg Høiby.

They aren’t the only royals enjoying a winter getaway. Bride-to-be Princess Beatrice met President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi while visiting the country for a heli-skiing adventure, which is off-trail, downhill skiing — with the peak reached by helicopter rather than a traditional ski lift.

Despite announcing in fall 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, Princess Mette-Marit hasn’t slowed down. The 46-year-old royal has chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs.

“For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said in a statement. “The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary.”

The Royal Court stressed that finding the disease early “is favorable considering the prognosis.”

“Although such a diagnosis in times will limit my life, I’m glad that the disease has been discovered so early,” Mette-Marit said in a statement. “My goal is still to work and participate in the official program as much as possible.”

Crown Prince Haakon assumed the role of regent in December, following news that his father, King Harald, had contracted a viral infection. He performed the King’s duties until the monarch returned to work shortly after.

This wasn’t the first time Haakon has assumed the title of regent — essentially, ruling as King but without the official coronation. Harald stepped back for three days in 2018 due to acute foot pain. The Norwegian King also underwent surgery for a heart condition in 2005, and was successfully treated for bladder cancer in 2003.