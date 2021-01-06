Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Breaks Tailbone During Skiing Accident Before Christmas: Report

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is an experienced skier, and she's even shown off her skills on Instagram

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is on the mend.

The royal, who is the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, suffered a scary injury during a pre-Christmas ski trip in Uvdal, Norway, according to local outlet Se og Hør. She reportedly was getting off a lift with her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, when their skis got tangled together, causing Mette-Marit to fall and fracture her tailbone.

Se og Hør reported that the incident resulted in a night in the hospital before returning home to celebrate Christmas with other members of the Norwegian royal family.

The Royal Court declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Princess Mette-Marit, 47, is an experienced skier, and she's even shown off her skills on Instagram. Just ahead of Christmas 2019, she shared an impressive ski video taken by her son, Marius Borg Høiby, where she races down the mountain with finesse. The video was shot in Uvdal, the same place where she had her recent accident.

Despite announcing in the fall of 2018 that she had been diagnosed with chronic lung disease, Princess Mette-Marit hasn’t slowed down. The royal has chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs.

"For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in," Crown Princess Mette-Marit said in a statement. "The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary."

The Royal Court stressed that finding the disease early “is favorable considering the prognosis."